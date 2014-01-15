Powell tells panel he 'forgot' supplement names

Jamaica's Olympic runner Asafa Powell, who tested positive for doping at the Jamaican Championships in 2013, takes a lunch break on the first day of his hearing before the country's anti-doping commission in Kingston January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell, who tested positive for a banned substance last year, told a disciplinary panel on Tuesday he did not list the supplements he was taking because he could not remember their names.

The former world 100 meters record holder, who faces a two-year ban if found guilty of a doping violation, tested positive for the banned substance oxilophrine at last June’s national championships.

According to Powell, who testified before a three-member Jamaica Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel for over three hours, the supplements provided by a new trainer were foreign to him and he researched them for six hours before using them.

“I could not remember their names,” said Powell, 31, one of five Jamaicans to test positive at the national championships.

Powell’s former training partner Sherone Simpson was among those to return adverse findings for the banned substance and appeared before a disciplinary panel last week. Her hearing resumes on February 4.

Both sprinters are blaming a newly-hired Canadian trainer, Chris Xuereb, for supplying the supplements, including Epiphany D1, which has since been found to contain oxilophrine

Xuereb has denied providing them performance-enhancing drugs and said the sprinters should take responsibility for their failed dope tests.

Powell, who held the 100m world record from 2005 until compatriot Usain Bolt broke it in 2008, said he did not consult his coach before taking new supplements.

“I don’t normally consult coach because we had a large club and coach tends to a lot of athletes,” said Powell.

The hearing resumes Wednesday, when Powell’s long-time agent Paul Doyle is expected to testify.