FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doping-Kenya is serious about inquiry, says official
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Doping-Kenya is serious about inquiry, says official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya has dismissed media reports it was unwilling to work with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and said it was serious about dealing with the problem.

Commissioner for Sports Gordon Oluoch said an inquiry into the country’s doping scandals was only awaiting legal authority by the government before starting.

“We take such allegations very seriously,” Oluoch told reporters on Wednesday, adding that a budget for the probe had been set.

“A high-powered government delegation will attend the world conference on doping in Johannesburg next month to reiterate the government’s seriousness in getting to the root of these allegations. This is proof we are concerned.”

Local and foreign media have reported that WADA is planning to censure Kenya in Johannesburg.

Although WADA has no powers to sanction Kenya it could rule the country is non-compliant with its code.

Kenya has suspended 17 athletes since January last year for doping.

German broadcaster ARD reported before the London 2012 Olympics there was systematic doping in training camps across Kenya’s Rift Valley Province, the cradle of long-distance excellence.

Athletics Kenya (AK) denied the allegations but has started to acknowledge a drugs problem.

Last year AK promised to carry out an investigation into the sources of doping in Kenya but so far only athletes who test positive, usually during competitions abroad, have been punished.

($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings)

Editing by James Macharia and Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.