FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doping-WADA approves Qatar anti-doping lab
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 5, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Doping-WADA approves Qatar anti-doping lab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A new anti-doping laboratory in Qatar was approved by the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) executive committee on Wednesday.

The Anti-Doping Lab Qatar (ADQL) successfully completed the requirements of WADA’s accreditation process, which started in 2014, WADA said in a statement.

The accreditation process included multiple site visits, participation in WADA’s external quality assessment scheme monitored by the WADA laboratory expert group.

The Qatari lab becomes the 35th WADA accredited laboratory.

”We are pleased to welcome the Doha Laboratory to the network of WADA accredited laboratories,” said WADA president Craig Reedie in a statement.

“Qatar is a key player in the sporting world, and so its laboratory will play an increasingly important role in improving the anti-doping analytical capacities in Qatar and the wider Middle East region.”

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.