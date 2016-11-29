FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Norwegians want 14-month ban for 2010 Olympic champ Johaug
#Sports News
November 29, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

Norwegians want 14-month ban for 2010 Olympic champ Johaug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FIS Tour de Ski overall women winner Therese Johaug of Norway looks on during the podium ceremony, after the women's cross-country skiing 9km final climb free pursuit race on the Alpe Cermis, in Val di Fiemme January 10, 2016.Alessandro Garofalo

OSLO (Reuters) - Anti-Doping Norway has recommended a 14-month suspension for cross-country skier Therese Johaug following the former Olympic relay champion's positive test for clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid.

Johaug, 28, said in her defence that she used a medicine called Trofodermin, after consulting the national team doctor, to treat a sore on her lip and was unaware it contained a banned substance.

"We have recommended a 14-month ban and that will be sent to the disciplinary panel of the Norwegian Olympic Committee. I expect they will have a hearing in February," Anti-Doping Norway official Niels Kiaer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Johaug won the gold medal in the 4x5km relay at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010.

She also claimed a silver and bronze in Sochi four years later before winning three golds at the 2015 world championships in Sweden.

If the Norwegian Olympic Committee accept the recommendation, Johaug's 14-month ban will be backdated to Oct. 18 when she was provisionally suspended.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Tony Jimenez

