6 months ago
Ukrainian Tereshchuk stripped of Beijing pentathlon bronze
March 1, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 6 months ago

Ukrainian Tereshchuk stripped of Beijing pentathlon bronze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Viktoriya Tereshchuk practises between rounds at the fencing event during the women's modern pentathlon at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Copper Box August 12, 2012.Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Viktoriya Tereshchuk failed a doping test and has been stripped of the bronze medal she won in the women's modern pentathlon at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

A re-test of the 35-year-old Ukrainian's sample discovered the anabolic steroid turinabol, the IOC said.

Tereshchuk, a world champion in 2011, could face further sanctions, including a ban imposed by the sport's governing body.

Anastasiya Prokopenko of Belarus, who finished fourth in Beijing, is next in line for the bronze medal.

More than 100 athletes have so far tested positive in re-tests of samples taken during the London 2012 and Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King

