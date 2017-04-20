FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Olympic hurdles champion Rollins handed one-year ban
April 20, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 4 months ago

Olympic hurdles champion Rollins handed one-year ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Women's 100m Hurdles Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. First placed Brianna Rollins (USA) of USA reacts.David Gray

(Reuters) - American Olympic 100 meters hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year ban for failing to properly file whereabouts information, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.

Rollins, who led an American sweep of the podium at the Rio Olympics, had three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period constituting a rules violation.

The sprinter was a member of the USADA Registered Testing Pool, which consists of a select group of athletes who are subject to certain whereabouts requirements in order to be located for out-of-competition testing.

Rollins completed eight out-of-competition tests over the course of 2016, but a three-member panel of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) determined that she should receive a 12-month sanction for failing to properly file whereabouts information.

Reporting by Steve Keating. Editing by Toby Davis

