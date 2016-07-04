FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CAS says to rule on Russian athletes by July 21
July 4, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

CAS says to rule on Russian athletes by July 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker from the Casa da Moeda do Brasil (Brazilian Mint) prepares a Rio 2016 Olympic medal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2016.Sergio Moraes

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and 68 Russian athletes have agreed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will settle a dispute over the athletes' participation in next month's Olympic Games, CAS said on Monday.

"The parties have agreed to an expedited procedure which should conclude on July 21 2016 with the issuance of the final decision," CAS said in a statement.

The athletes are opposing a world athletics federation (IAAF) ban of all Russian track and field athletes following widespread doping allegations which rocked the world of sport.

The athletes say they are being punished despite having competed without doping and that they should be eligible to race at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics next month.

The Games start on Aug. 5 with the IAAF having said only a handful of Russian track and field athletes, who meet a number of criteria including being repeatedly tested outside Russia, would be allowed to compete there.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
