FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RUSADA to investigate German TV doping claims
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 5, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

RUSADA to investigate German TV doping claims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Friday it had launched an investigation into allegations of doping and cover-ups among Russian track and field competitors made by a German TV documentary.

“To check information presented in the German television documentary that was shown on the ARD channel on 3 December 2014, RUSADA is launching its own investigation with regard to the persons featuring in the documentary and the information they provided,” a statement read on the organization’s website.

“After completion of the investigation its official results will be published on RUSADA website.”

The hour-long documentary entitled ‘Secret Doping Dossier: How Russia produces its winners’ features what the program makers claim is undercover video of Russian athletes and coaches admitting to covering up positive tests.

It also alleges corruption and a systematic doping issue among Russian athletes and high-ranking officials.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement on Thursday that they were “grave allegations” while the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it would investigate any pertinent matters raised in the documentary.

RUSADA did not indicate how long their investigation could take.

Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.