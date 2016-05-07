CBS report: Russian gold medalists used steroids at Sochi Olympics

A man walks past a shop with an Olympic logo in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(Reuters) - CBS News says the former head of Russia’s drug testing laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov has told whistleblower Vitaly Stepanov that at least four of Russia’s gold medal winners at the 2014 Winter Olympics were using steroids, according to an interview to be aired on Sunday.

Stepanov, who previously worked for Russia’s anti-doping agency and is now living in the United States, told the investigative program “60 Minutes” that Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the drug laboratory, had evidence of the use of banned substances at the Games in Sochi, Russia.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the disclosures in the “60 Minutes” report.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said the body was aware that Sunday’s program would “include content regarding further doping allegations”.

“We will watch the program with interest,” WADA spokesman Ben Nichols told Reuters.

The Olympic rings are seen during a training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

“We will not comment further until we have viewed the program in full.”

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said the allegations are old.

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Park during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

“This was in the first film, and it continues in the next films,” he told the TASS news agency.

“These are just his thoughts and he does not have anything to back this up, but what he is saying is being talked about by a lot of people.”

Russia is already banned from all track and field competitions, including August’s Rio Olympics, after an independent WADA commission last November revealed widespread state-sponsored doping.

Its athletes will be allowed to return to competition when Russia can prove that it has met several conditions regarding its anti-doping operation, WADA and the International Association of Athletics Federations have said.