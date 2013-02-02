FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Team Blanco suspend rider Sanchez over Fuentes links
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 2, 2013 / 11:40 AM / in 5 years

Team Blanco suspend rider Sanchez over Fuentes links

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rabobank Cycling Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain cycles in a break away during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish rider Luis Leon Sanchez has been suspended pending an investigation into a possible link with the trial of a doctor at the center of a doping probe in Spain, his team Blanco Pro Cycling said on Saturday.

“Team Blanco started an investigation into rider Luis Leon Sanchez after stories in the media about his possible involvement in (the Eufemiano) Fuentes case,” the team said on their official Twitter feed.

“Pending the results of the Team Blanco investigation into rider Luis Leon Sanchez, he will not be put on a Blanco race roster.”

Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes is on trial for allegedly masterminding a doping ring in cycling.

He is appearing in court in Madrid with four other defendants almost seven years after anabolic steroids, transfusion equipment and blood bags were seized as part of a investigation code-named “Operation Puerto”.

Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.