December 13, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Russian swimmer Moskvina handed one-year doping ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ksenia Moskvina of Russia competes in the women's 100m breaststroke final during the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Istanbul December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - European short-course record holder Ksenia Moskvina has been banned for 12 months after failing a drugs test, the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) said on Thursday.

“On the orders of RUSADA, the Russian swimming federation has banned Moskvina for a year starting from November 26, 2012 for a breach of anti-doping regulations,” the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru).

Moskvina, 23, has had her best results in the 25-metre pool, including winning the women’s 100 meters backstroke at the 2009 European championships in Istanbul, where she set the continent’s short-course record of 56.36 seconds. That record is still standing.

Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Julien Pretot

