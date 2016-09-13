ZURICH The Court of Arbitration for Sport will rule in the first week of October on five-times grand slam champion Maria Sharapova's appeal against a two-year tennis ban, the sports tribunal said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Russian was banned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in June following a positive test for the banned drug meldonium during January's Australian Open.
Her appeal, filed three days after the ITF ban, seeks to have the two-year ban wiped out or reduced.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
