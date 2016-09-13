Mar 7, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference today at The LA Hotel Downtown. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ZURICH The Court of Arbitration for Sport will rule in the first week of October on five-times grand slam champion Maria Sharapova's appeal against a two-year tennis ban, the sports tribunal said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Russian was banned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in June following a positive test for the banned drug meldonium during January's Australian Open.

Her appeal, filed three days after the ITF ban, seeks to have the two-year ban wiped out or reduced.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)