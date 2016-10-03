Murray aims to take bite out of Djokovic's rankings lead in China
Andy Murray begins his late-season assault on Novak Djokovic's world number one ranking at the China Open this week hoping to take a chunk out of the 4,695-point gap separating them.
LONDON The verdict in Maria Sharapova's appeal against a two-year doping ban will be announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday.
CAS said it would issue the decision at 1300 GMT (9:AM ET).
Five-times grand slam winner Sharapova was banned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in June following a positive test for the banned drug meldonium during January's Australian Open. [ID: nL4N1904BL]
The former world number one from Russia is seeking to have her suspension wiped out or reduced. [ID: nL4N19642S]
She had called the ITF's ruling "unfairly harsh" as an independent tribunal had found that she had not intentionally violated anti-doping rules.
Sharapova, 29, admitted taking meldonium during the season's opening grand slam in Melbourne but said she had been unaware that it had been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Meldonium was added to WADA's list of banned substances at the start of the year after mounting evidence that it boosted blood flow and enhanced athletic performance.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the contentious issue of pay for college athletes, leaving in place a lower court's decision finding that rules by the governing body for collegiate sports limiting compensation violate antitrust law.
LONDON Bob Bradley will become the first American to manage a Premier League team after Swansea City hired the 58-year-old to replace Italian Francesco Guidolin on Monday.