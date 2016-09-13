Kremlin says Russia's involvement in WADA hacking 'out of question': agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Any possible participation of the Russian government or secret services in the hacking of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) data "is out of question", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Russian news agencies.

WADA said on Tuesday that confidential athlete data relating to the Rio Olympics had been hacked by a Russian cyber espionage group that had published some of it and was threatening to release more.