a year ago
Kremlin says Russia's involvement in WADA hacking 'out of question': agencies
#Sports News
September 13, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Kremlin says Russia's involvement in WADA hacking 'out of question': agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Any possible participation of the Russian government or secret services in the hacking of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) data "is out of question", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Russian news agencies.

WADA said on Tuesday that confidential athlete data relating to the Rio Olympics had been hacked by a Russian cyber espionage group that had published some of it and was threatening to release more.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
