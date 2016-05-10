Whistleblowers at top of packed WADA agenda in Montreal

(Reuters) - A new policy to encourage and protect whisteblowers will feature at the top of a jam-packed agenda when the World Anti-Doping Agency meets this week in Montreal as drug scandals swirl around world sport.

WADA’s meetings of its executive committee and foundation board on Wednesday and Thursday have taken on new urgency after whistleblower Vitaly Stepanov said the former head of Russia’s drug testing lab told him that at least four Russian gold medal winners at the 2014 Olympics were using steroids.

Stepanov and wife Yuliya, an international runner for Russia once banned for doping, were the whistleblowers who provided key evidence that led to the establishment of a WADA independent commission that uncovered widespread doping in Russia and led to the country being banned from all athletics competition.

”We (WADA) are hampered by two things,“ former WADA chief Dick Pound, who headed up the independent investigation, told Reuters. ”One is an insufficient budget to do the kind of things that we want to do and are expected to do and we are hampered that our powers of investigation acting alone are limited.

“And we have to find a better way of encouraging whistleblowers and protecting them once they do.”

Stepanov, a former employee with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) told Reuters on Monday that he had over 200 emails exchanges with WADA and nearly aborted his efforts to expose doping in Russian athletics when they were slow to act on the information he provided.

Vitaly and Yuliya provided key evidence for a German television documentary called “Top Secret Doping: How Russia Makes Its Winners” that led to the establishment of a WADA independent commission.

WADA has acknowledged that it must get better at protecting and collecting information from whistleblowers and hopes to approve a new policy on Thursday that will provide safeguards and make it easier for people to bring forward credible information that can be put to their investigative committee.

The foundation board will also hear from a group examining an IOC proposal to have the Montreal-based agency set up an independent unit to take over drug testing from federations.

The board will also hear from WADA’s compliance committee and a report on Kenya, which had faced a possible ban from the Rio Olympics if it did not comply with the WADA code and sign an anti-doping bill into law.

WADA will also get a progress report on the overhaul of the troubled Russia Anti-Doping Agency.

RUSADA has been suspended since November after an investigation found evidence of widespread doping in the country.