Reedie elected new WADA president

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President and chairman of the IOC Evaluation Commission Craig Reedie speaks during a news conference in Istanbul March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Briton Craig Reedie will be the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency after his selection to the position was confirmed on Friday.

Reedie, the only candidate to succeed Australian John Fahey, was elected by WADA at a board meeting after the World Conference on Doping in Sport ended on Friday.

The 72-year-old IOC vice-president starts a two-year term on January 1.

His election came on the same day as the adoption of a revised world anti-doping code, which imposed tougher sanctions and proposed better policing of drug cheating.

Before the conference, Reedie had warned that doping remains the greatest threat to Olympic sport, but added that WADA had made huge advances in recent years.