Doping-Weightlifter Robles handed two-year ban for failed drugs test
January 14, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 4 years ago

Doping-Weightlifter Robles handed two-year ban for failed drugs test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sarah Robles of the U.S. competes in the women's +75kg group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

(Reuters) - Weightlifter Sarah Robles, a member of the U.S. team at the 2012 London Olympics, was handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for steroids, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.

Robles tested positive for the presence of an exogenous androgenic anabolic steroid in an out-of-competition and two in-competition urine samples collected by both USADA and the International Weightlifting Federation, the U.S. drug agency said in a statement.

Called the strongest woman in America, Robles placed seventh in the +75 kilogram super-heavyweight division in London but gained attention for her story of perseverance living on $400 a month while trying to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic squad

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
