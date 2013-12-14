FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's wrestling world champion Akbari banned for life
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 14, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Iran's wrestling world champion Akbari banned for life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran’s world champion Amir Aziz Ali Akbari, who won the 120kg-weight class title in September in Hungary, has been banned for life after a second doping offence, the International Wrestling Federation said on Saturday.

The athlete, who missed last year’s London Olympic Games due to a doping suspension, tested positive for anabolic steroids during the world championships in Budapest in September and has been stripped of his gold medal, FILA said.

“We are serious about making our sport drug free and protecting those athletes who are abiding by the rules,” FILA president Nenad Lalovic said in a statement.

“It has not been a problem for us in the past and we want to continue that pattern in our sport.”

World silver medalist Heiki Nabi from Estonia, who was second in London, will move up to gold.

Turkey’s Riza Kayaalp will be awarded silver and both Kazakh athlete Nurmakhan Tinaliyev and Sweden’s Johan Magnus Euren will move up to bronze.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.