Market moving journalist Dan Dorfman dies
#U.S.
June 17, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

Market moving journalist Dan Dorfman dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dan Dorfman, the American financial journalist who could move markets as a regular fixture on the business cable channel CNBC died on Saturday at the age of 82, according to a notice published in the New York Times.

The cause of his death was not reported.

Before the age of the Internet, he was known for his reports in USA Today, Money magazine and CNBC that could make stocks soar or sink.

He was so adept at it reports surfaced that regulators were looking into Dorfman’s ties with a stock promoter who ended up pleading guilty to fraud, according to an article in the New York Times. Dorfman was fired from Money magazine amid the speculation but regulators never accused him of any violations.

Dorman wrote for many outlets including the New York Herald Tribune, the Wall Street Journal, New York magazine and Esquire. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

