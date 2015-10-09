FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine plans new ETFs
#Money
October 9, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine plans new ETFs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York in this May 4, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, the investment firm with $80 billion in assets overseen by widely followed co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, is planning two new exchange-traded funds (ETF), following the fast growth of its first such product.

State Street Global Advisors, DoubleLine’s business partner in the ETF market, disclosed plans for the SPDR DoubleLine Short Term Total Return Tactical ETF and the SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF in a regulatory filing late Thursday.

Launched in February, the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF attracted nearly $1.3 billion in assets from investors, making it the fourth largest U.S.-listed actively managed ETF.

The fund’s 0.43 percent return over the three months that ended Thursday compared with 0.58 percent for the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over the same period, according to Morningstar Inc.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

