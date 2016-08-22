Bonnie Baha, DoubleLine's director of global credit, dies

Bonnie Baha, head of global developed credit group at DoubleLine Capital, smiles at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook summit in New York, November 18, 2013.

(Reuters) - Bonnie Baha, head of Global Developed Credit at DoubleLine Capital LP, has died as a result of an automobile accident over the weekend, the firm told Reuters late Sunday.

Baha, 57, helped steer the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital into one of the fastest growing asset management firms in the United States. Her team managed the firm's investments in fixed and floating-rate corporate and sovereign securities issued within developed market economies.

"For a quarter century Bonnie was my trusted colleague and dear friend. She was honest and direct, with a sardonic wit perfectly matching her investment skepticism helping shape the DoubleLine philosophy," said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of the $100 billion DoubleLine.

Prior to DoubleLine, Baha was a managing director and portfolio manager overseeing the corporate bond investments at TCW for 19 years, where she worked closely with Gundlach.

Baha was regarded as one of the best corporate credit analysts in the United States.