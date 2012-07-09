FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dover Corp cuts earnings outlook on Europe woes
July 9, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Dover Corp cuts earnings outlook on Europe woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp (DOV.N) cut its full-year earnings outlook citing a weaker European economy.

Europe accounted for about 17 percent of Dover’s first-quarter revenue. The majority of the revised forecast impact will be felt in the second quarter, Dover said in a statement.

Dover, whose businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment and microphones for consumer electronics, now expects to earn $4.70 to $4.85 per share, down from its prior outlook of $4.80 to $5.00 per share.

Shares of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover were down 1 percent at $51.85 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

