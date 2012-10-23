FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow accidentally released layoffs news early: source
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
October 23, 2012 / 10:03 PM / 5 years ago

Dow accidentally released layoffs news early: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co DOW.N was forced to announce a restructuring program on Tuesday after accidentally sending a draft of its press release to a Bloomberg News reporter earlier in the day, a source on Dow’s board said.

The source, speaking anonymously because the source was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said Dow had intended to announce the 2,400 layoffs on Thursday morning along with quarterly earnings.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Writing by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

