Dow, DuPont seek EU okay for $130 billion deal with concessions

A sign is seen at an entrance to a Dow Chemical Co plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana December 12, 2015.

BRUSSELS - U.S. chemical giants Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) and DuPont (DD.N) have offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about their proposed $130 billion merger.

The companies put in their offer on July 20, according to a filing on the European Commission website, which did not provide details.

The EU competition enforcer delayed its decision on the deal to Aug. 11 from July 28. It may accept the concessions if it receives positive feedback from third parties or demand more if they are considered insufficient.

The U.S. Department of Justice is also examining the deal.