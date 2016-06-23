FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU regulators to rule on $130 billion Dow, DuPont deal by July 28
June 23, 2016 / 11:23 AM / a year ago

EU regulators to rule on $130 billion Dow, DuPont deal by July 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is seen at an entrance to a Dow Chemical Co plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana December 12, 2015.Jonathan Bachman

LONDON - EU antitrust authorities will decide by July 28 whether to allow the $130 billion merger of U.S. chemical company Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) and its rival DuPont (DD.N), one of several large agribusiness deals.

The companies requested approval on Wednesday, according to a filing on the European Commission website.

The EU competition enforcer can approve the deal with or without concessions or it can open a full-scale investigation of about five months should it have serious concerns about the merger's impact on consumers and rivals.

DuPont and Dow hope to close the deal around October-November. The U.S. Department of Justice is also examining the proposed merger.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
