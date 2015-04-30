Dow Chemical to sell AgroFresh for $860 mln in asset-sale drive

(Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co DOW.N said it would sell its AgroFresh unit, which makes chemicals that keep farm produce fresh, for $860 million as part of a plan to divest less-lucrative units.

The company said it was selling the business to Boulevard Acquisition Corp (BLVD.O), a blank-check company formed by investment firm Avenue Capital Group.

AgroFresh’s specialty chemical products help to maintain the firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport.