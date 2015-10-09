FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Jones discloses data breach
October 9, 2015 / 6:18 PM / 2 years ago

Dow Jones discloses data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader looks up at a screen that displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average on the floor after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Dow Jones & Co disclosed on Friday a breach of its systems that put payment card and contact information of about 3,500 individuals at risk.

The publisher of the Wall Street Journal said its review had not uncovered any "direct evidence" that information was stolen and that it had taken steps to stop the breach. (on.wsj.com/1Mivruj)

Based on the investigation, Dow Jones, a unit of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, said there was unauthorized access to its systems at certain times between August 2012 and July 2015.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

