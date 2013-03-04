FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Opera singer Kiri Te Kanawa to act, sing in Downton Abbey
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
March 4, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

Opera singer Kiri Te Kanawa to act, sing in Downton Abbey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Zealand's Dame Kiri te Kanawa (C) breaks a bottle of champagne on the deck of Minerva II to launch the cruise ship with the Bishop of London Richard Chartres (L) and RK Swan, the President of Swan Hellenic on the River Thames near Tower Bridge in central London on July 4, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON (Reuters) - New Zealand opera star Kiri Te Kanawa will act, and sing, in an upcoming episode of the hit British stately home drama “Downton Abbey”, a spokeswoman for the ITV series said on Monday.

The 68-year-old singer will play a house guest staying at Downton Abbey, joining the award-winning cast in the fourth season of the period drama that has won large audiences in Britain and the United States.

Created by British screenwriter Julian Fellowes, the award-winning Downton Abbey follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their staff, and has starred veteran performers Maggie Smith and Shirley MacLaine.

Te Kanawa is best known in Britain for her performance of Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” at the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Diana watched by a global audience of hundreds of millions of people.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.