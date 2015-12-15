Dubai's DP World to invest $1.9 billion in China: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Twitter

File picture of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan (L) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) listening to Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) speak during a luncheon at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, in this photo released by Imperial Household Agency of Japan February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai ports operator DP World DPW.DI will invest $1.9 billion in China, according to the Twitter account of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The Twitter post did not elaborate and DP World could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan is on a three-day official visit to Beijing, during which a host of business deals have been announced between the United Arab Emirates and China.

DP World has three ports in China -- Qingdao, Tianjin and Yantai -- according to its website.