Dubai's DP World says shareholders back EZW buy, London delisting
December 18, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's DP World says shareholders back EZW buy, London delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Shareholders of DP World DPW.DI have approved buying Economic Zones World from its majority shareholder and also backed the port operator’s delisting from the London Stock Exchange, the Dubai-based company said on Thursday.

The assent was granted at a meeting on Thursday, with the proposals received near-unanimous support from independent shareholders, DP World said in a London bourse filing.

DP World last month said it would pay $2.6 billion to Dubai World for its EZW logistics infrastructure firm and would delist from the London bourse due to thin trading volumes.

Dubai World owns 80.45 percent of DP World.

Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
