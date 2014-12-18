Dubai's DP World says shareholders back EZW buy, London delisting

DUBAI (Reuters) - Shareholders of DP World DPW.DI have approved buying Economic Zones World from its majority shareholder and also backed the port operator’s delisting from the London Stock Exchange, the Dubai-based company said on Thursday.

The assent was granted at a meeting on Thursday, with the proposals received near-unanimous support from independent shareholders, DP World said in a London bourse filing.

DP World last month said it would pay $2.6 billion to Dubai World for its EZW logistics infrastructure firm and would delist from the London bourse due to thin trading volumes.

Dubai World owns 80.45 percent of DP World.