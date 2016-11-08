D.R. Horton posts slowest order growth in nearly three years

(Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N), the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit and its slowest growth in orders in nearly three years, sending the company's shares down 4 percent in premarket trading.

The homebuilder's results cast a shadow on the broader U.S. housing sector, which is scrambling to keep up with rising demand as it faces higher land costs and a shortage of construction workers.

Shares of smaller homebuilders Lennar Corp (LEN.N), which reported in September its slowest growth in orders in more than a year, and PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) were down about 1 percent.

D.R. Horton said on Tuesday net sales orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose just 3.1 percent to 8,744 homes in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. Orders rose 13 percent in the previous quarter and 19 percent in the year-earlier quarter.

"We expect the lack of order growth will be a focus for the (earnings) call because the results were below consensus and seem out of line with recent peer reports of rising demand," Wedbush Securities analyst Jay McCanless wrote in a note to clients.

Housing data has been encouraging - new home sales increased 3.1 percent in September, pulling them close to a nine-year high touched in July, data showed last month.

D.R.Horton said orders in the U.S. south central region, which comprises Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, fell 1 percent. The region is the company's second-biggest in terms of home sales.

The company said it expects fiscal 2017 home sales to rise 8-13 percent. Home sales rose 10 percent to 40,309 in the year ended Sept. 30.

D.R. Horton reaffirmed its gross margin forecast of around 20 percent. Analysts on average were expecting gross margin of 20.93 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net income rose to $283.6 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $238.9 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding goodwill impairment, D.R. Horton earned 76 cents per share, compared with the average estimate of 77 cents.

Home sales revenue rose 19.2 percent to $3.64 billion.

Up to Monday's close of $29.37, the company's stock had fallen 8.3 percent this year, while the S&P 500 index had risen 4.3 percent. The PHLX housing index .HGX was little changed for the period.