24 minutes ago
D.R. Horton profit rises on higher home sales
#Business News
July 26, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 24 minutes ago

D.R. Horton profit rises on higher home sales

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A house built by the D.R. Horton company is seen for sale in Arvada, Colorado January 24, 2017.Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N), the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit that narrowly beat analysts' estimates as home sales rose.

Orders, an indicator of future revenue for homebuilders, rose 11.3 percent to 13,040 homes in the third quarter ended June 30.

The homebuilder, which mainly sells single-family homes, said it sold 12,497 homes in the quarter, compared with 10,739 a year earlier.

An improving job market continues to fuel demand for housing in the United States.

Housing starts rose a better-than-expected 8.3 percent in June, ending three straight months of declines. But, the industry continued to face labor shortage.

The company's net income rose to $289 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $249.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home sales revenue rose 17.4 percent to $3.66 billion.

Up to Tuesday's close, the company's shares had risen 35.4 percent this year.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

