FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DragonWave shares fall on weak results
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 12, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

DragonWave shares fall on weak results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of DragonWave Inc DWI.TO DRWI.O fell as much as 13 percent after the telecom network equipment maker posted a loss for the seventh straight quarter.

Gross margin for the company, which uses microwave technology to move data between cellular towers and telecom networks, also fell in the first quarter.

“With the difficult global business climate, we believe some of the expected revenue synergies (with Nokia Siemens Networks) may take longer to materialize,” Raymond James analyst Steven Li said in a note to clients.

DragonWave acquired Nokia Siemens Networks’ NOKI.UL microwave technology business in November [ID:nL4E7M410P].

Li downgraded the company’s stock to “market perform” from “outperform” and cut his price target by 50 Canadian cents to C$3.50.

“Given our lower conviction on DragonWave’s outlook and integration and execution risks going forward, we recommend waiting for a higher appreciation potential,” Li said.

Toronto-listed shares of DragonWave touched a six-week low of C$3.08, while U.S.-listed shares hit a five-week low of $3.02 in early trading. The stock was one of the top percentage losers on both the exchanges.

Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.