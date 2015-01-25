Dubai's Drake & Scull wins $49 million contract

DUBAI (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Dubai’s Drake & Scull International DSI.DU (DSI) has won a 180 million dirham ($49 million) engineering contract in the emirate, the parent firm said on Sunday.

Gulf Technical Construction Co will provide civil, architectural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services for a high-rise residential tower being built in Dubai, a statement to Dubai’s bourse said.

“We expect the region’s general contracting business to grow significantly in the near future,” DSI chief executive Khaldoun Tabari said in the statement.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)