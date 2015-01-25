FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Drake & Scull wins $49 million contract
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 25, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Drake & Scull wins $49 million contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Dubai’s Drake & Scull International DSI.DU (DSI) has won a 180 million dirham ($49 million) engineering contract in the emirate, the parent firm said on Sunday.

Gulf Technical Construction Co will provide civil, architectural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services for a high-rise residential tower being built in Dubai, a statement to Dubai’s bourse said.

“We expect the region’s general contracting business to grow significantly in the near future,” DSI chief executive Khaldoun Tabari said in the statement.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.