Goldman to buy warrants worth $40 million in Dubai firm

DUBAI (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Inc (GS.N) bought warrants worth 147 million dirhams ($40 million) in Dubai’s Drake & Scull International DSI.DU, less than a week after helping arrange a loan facility for the contracting firm.

Drake, which specializes in mechanical, engineering and plumbing operations, said the “strategic” investment would represent about 8.5 percent of the company’s current market capitalization.

The warrants mature in five years and can be exercised by Goldman any time after two years, Drake said in a statement on Monday, without revealing any pricing details.

Goldman’s exposure will be settled in cash once the warrants are exercised, subject to pre-agreed maximum cash settlement amount.

The contractor, which reported a 93 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Sunday, had signed a $120 million equivalent loan facility to support its growth into other markets last week.

Goldman acted as a coordinator for the loan facility. Drake’s shares fell 0.5 percent on the Dubai bourse in early trade following the announcement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)