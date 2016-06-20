FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dream Office REIT to sell 50 percent interest in Scotia Plaza to KingSett, AIMCo
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 20, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Dream Office REIT to sell 50 percent interest in Scotia Plaza to KingSett, AIMCo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Dream Office REIT (D_u.TO) said it would sell a 50 percent interest in Scotia Plaza, Canada's second tallest office building, to KingSett Capital and AIMCo.

KingSett Capital and AIMCo, as Alberta Investment Management Corp is known, would buy the interest in the building from Dream Office REIT and H&R REIT (HR_u.TO).

Under the deal, KingSett and AIMco will buy a 16.67 percent stake in Scotia Plaza from Dream Office and H&R REIT's 33.3 percent stake.

Dream Office, which would continue to own a 50 percent interest in Scotia Plaza, said it will receive net proceeds of about $115 million before closing costs and adjustments.

The 68-story Scotia Tower is in the heart of Toronto's financial district and a prominent landmark.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.