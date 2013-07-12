FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner was parked for eight hours before fire
#World News
July 12, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 4 years

Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner was parked for eight hours before fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emergency crew stands near the tail section of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, which caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport in this July 12, 2013 still image taken from video. REUTERS/Pool via Reuters TV

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines said on Friday smoke was detected coming from its aircraft with registration number ET-AOP after it had been parked at Britain’s Heathrow airport for more than eight hours.

“The aircraft was empty when the incident was observed. The cause of the incident is under investigation by all concerned,” the airline said in a brief statement on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner that caught fire.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Roche

