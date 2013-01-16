FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Qantas says Boeing Dreamliner orders on track
January 16, 2013 / 2:09 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Qantas says Boeing Dreamliner orders on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways said on Wednesday its order for 15 Boeing Dreamliner jets remains on track, despite a string of recent problems with the aircraft.

The Australian carrier’s subsidiary Jetstar is due to take delivery of the first of the Dreamliner aircraft in the second half of this year.

Qantas declined to comment further on the issues that have plagued the Boeing 787 model, including the emergency landing of an All Nippon Airways earlier Wednesday that led the Japanese airline to ground all 17 of its 787 jets.

Last August, Qantas cancelled orders for 35 787-9 aircraft to cut costs after posting a full-year net loss for the first time in 17 years due to its bleeding international division. It still has options and purchase rights for 50 of the planes from 2016.

The Jetstar order is for 15 Boeing 787-8s, the smaller variant of the wide-body, twin-engine jet.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
