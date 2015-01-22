FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dreamworks Animation to cut 500 jobs
January 22, 2015 / 9:32 PM / in 3 years

Dreamworks Animation to cut 500 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - DreamWorks Animation DWA.O said it will cut 500 jobs and produce two feature films a year, instead of three, as part of a plan to restructure its core feature animation business.

The Hollywood studio said it expects to incur a pre-tax charge of about $290 million, which would primarily be incurred in the quarter that ended on Dec. 31.

DreamWork’s Vice Chairman Lewis Coleman and Chief Operating Officer Mark Zoradi would leave the company as part of the restructuring plan, the studio said in a filing.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

