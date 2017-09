TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp (9984.T) shares rose on Monday after the Japanese company was said to be in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc DWA.O, the Hollywood studio behind the “Shrek” and “Madagascar” movie hits.

As of 0001 GMT (07:59 EDT)shares of the telecommunications and Internet giant were up 1.5 percent at 8,017 yen. Tokyo's Topix .TOPX index was up 0.6 percent.