DreamWorks 1st-quarter profit falls
May 2, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

DreamWorks 1st-quarter profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc’s DWA.O posted a higher quarterly profit helped primarily by international box office and domestic home video revenue from “Puss In Boots.”

Net income for the quarter was $9.1 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $ 8.8 million or 10 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $136.1 million.

DreamWorks Animation shares closed at $18.46 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

