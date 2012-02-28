DreamWorks profit takes a tumble; shares fall

(Reuters) - DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc’s DWA.O profit plunged 71 percent, as the “Shrek” spinoff “Puss In Boots” failed to match up to the box office magic of the green ogre, sending its shares down 8 percent in extended trade.

“Puss In Boots” -- which had grossed about $535 million to date in worldwide box office receipts -- added $23.8 million to the company’s revenue film.

The California-based animation studio will produce only two movies -- “Madagascar 3” and “Rise of the Guardians” -- instead of its usual three this year due mainly to changes in its release schedule.

In the comparable quarter last year, Shrek Forever After, which was released in May 2010, had alone contributed $72.2 million in revenue, mostly through DVD sales.

The company said “Puss in Boots” costs were higher than its typical films as it spent more on prints and advertising, and that its production costs included talent payments not usually associated with an original film.

The company also said it had moved back the release date of “Rise of the Guardians,” resulting in higher costs as it would be in production longer than a typical DreamWorks animation film.

“These together with other factors will lead to the combined direct and indirect production costs of about $145 million on both ‘Madagascar 3’ and ‘Rise of the Guardians,'” Chief Financial Officer Lew Coleman said in a conference call.

Coleman expects direct and indirect production costs per picture to return to more normalized levels after 2012.

DreamWorks expects its full year results to be driven primarily by the performance of “Madagascar 3,” scheduled for a June release.

The company’s first-quarter results are expected to be driven primarily by the international box office performance and domestic home video release of “Puss In Boots.”

RESULTS DISAPPOINT

The movie studio reported net income of $24.3 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $85.2 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue fell 21 percent to $219 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 32 cents a share on average, excluding items, on revenue of $207.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Kung Fu Panda 2” contributed $49.6 million of revenue in the quarter, driven primarily by its home entertainment performance.

Dreamworks found success in China last year with “Kung Fu Panda 2,” which became the highest-grossing animated movie in China with ticket sales of about $100 million.

Dreamworks will build a production studio in Shanghai with some of China’s biggest media companies, a landmark deal that gives the company a foothold in one of the largest untapped markets for Hollywood.

DreamWorks shares were down $1.65 at $18.00 in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $19.65 on Monday on the Nasdaq.