Drew Barrymore's puppy love
#Entertainment News
April 15, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Drew Barrymore's puppy love

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Drew Barrymore was given a special honor by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) as it celebrated its 150th year with a celebrity gala in New York on Thursday. The “Charlie’s Angels” actress, who last week announced her separation from husband Will Kopelman,  has adopted and fostered many abandoned dogs.

The event drew dozens of celebrities, many with their pets, including lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters, and actor Nathan Lane, who was the emcee for the gala.  Lane said the ASPCA is doing important work for animals. “We’re giving a voice to them, We’re helping them, they need our help. It’s been a great organization - it’s 150 years now.. It’s great that it’s still going strong and doing this kind of work.”

