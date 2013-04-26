FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.R. Horton profit soars as housing market strengthens
April 26, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

D.R. Horton profit soars as housing market strengthens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N), the No.1 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 173 percent jump in quarterly profit and said the spring selling season was off to a strong start, sending its shares up 6 percent before the bell.

Record-low interest rates and rising rents have prompted Americans to buy homes, leading to shortage of new houses.

D.R. Horton is in a better position than competitors to meet this demand as it has a large inventory of homes built without a sales contract.

“We are in an excellent position to continue to meet increased sales demand and aggregate market share with 15,800 homes in inventory,” Chairman Donald R. Horton said in a statement on Friday.

Orders rose 34 percent to 7,879 homes, with a total value of $2 billion, up from $1.3 billion a year earlier. Orders are a key indicator for builders, who do not recognize their value until they close on a home.

Net income rose to $111.0 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter from $40.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 49 percent to $1.39 billion.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

D.R. Horton’s shares have risen 52 percent in the last 12 months, slightly lagging the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction index .DJUSHB.

The shares were up 6 percent at $25.90 before the bell on Friday.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

