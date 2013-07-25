FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.R. Horton profit beats estimates on higher home prices
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2013 / 5:42 PM / 4 years ago

D.R. Horton profit beats estimates on higher home prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) reported a better-than-expected profit as it sold more homes at higher prices in quarter ended June.

Demand for homes has remained strong despite a recent rise in mortgage rates as a shortage of homes available for sale has enabled builders to raise prices.

D.R. Horton, which sells homes priced between $100,000 and $600,000, said average selling price rose 15 percent in the third quarter.

Orders — a key indicator for builders, who do not book revenue until they finish a house — rose 12 percent to 6,822 homes.

Net income fell 81.5 percent to $146 million, or 42 cents per share, from $787.8 million, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 34 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The year-ago quarter included a $716.7 million tax benefit.

Third-quarter homebuilding revenue rose 47 percent to $1.64 billion.

D.R. Horton shares, which have gained about 7 percent value this year, closed at $21.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Corrects fifth paragraph to say net income fell 81.5 percent, not 98 percent)

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.