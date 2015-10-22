FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drillsearch agrees to A$384 million bid from Beach Energy
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
A big bet on production
Energy & Environment
A big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 22, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Drillsearch agrees to A$384 million bid from Beach Energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Drillsearch Ltd has agreed to a takeover offer worth A$384 million ($277 million) from Beach Energy, consolidating Beach’s position as Australia’s biggest onshore oil and gas producer.

The merger marks the latest in a spate of oil and gas takeover offers in Australia, including a rejected A$7.1 billion bid on Thursday from a fund backed by Brunei’s royal family for Santos Ltd.

The merger of Beach and Drillsearch, which produce oil and gas in the Cooper Basin, has been expected over the past year as the slump in oil prices has forced all producers to cut capital spending, holding back growth.

Beach said on Friday it offered 1.25 of its shares for each Drillsearch share, valuing the target at A$0.83 per share, a 27 percent premium to Drillsearch’s close on Thursday.

“The Boards of both Drillsearch and Beach believe this is a logical combination of two complementary, overlapping businesses, with the opportunity to generate significant value for shareholders of both companies,” the two companies said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

Combined, Beach and Drillsearch, which are already partners in a number of assets, expect to produce between 10.6 and 11.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in the year to June 2016.

Their main rival in the Cooper Basin is Santos, which is looking to sell assets to help cut its heavy debt load.

The two companies said they expect to reap about A$20 million pre-tax in cost savings within two years of merging.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.