FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Trading compliance firm Droit gets $16 million in funding from Goldman, Wells Fargo
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 1, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 10 months ago

Trading compliance firm Droit gets $16 million in funding from Goldman, Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Droit, a financial technology company whose software helps improve compliance in derivatives trading, said on Tuesday it has raised $16 million from investors, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and trading firm DRW Holdings.

The investment comes as banks are looking for new ways to use technology and data to comply with regulations enacted since the financial crisis.

New York-based Droit said in a statement that its software helps ensure that trades are compliant with rules across different geographies and legal jurisdictions.

Droit was founded in 2012 by former derivative traders, quantitative analysts and technologists at UBS Group AG, Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley

Droit said venture capital firm Pivot Investment Partners also participated in the funding round, which will support the opening of an office in Singapore and an expansion of sales and marketing.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.