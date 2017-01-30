FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Dropbox on track for more than $1 billion in annual revenue: CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 30, 2017 / 6:32 PM / 7 months ago

Dropbox on track for more than $1 billion in annual revenue: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Live (WSJDLive) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California, October 21, 2015.Mike Blake

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - File sharing and storage company Dropbox is on track to make more than $1 billion in annual revenue, company chief executive Drew Houston said at an event on Monday.

The San Francisco-based company has worked to build up its enterprise software offerings to improve its revenue, and on Monday unveiled new file synch and workplace collaboration tools to sell to businesses.

The revenue milestone may help the company better justify its $10 billion valuation as it approaches an initial public offering as early as this year.

Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.