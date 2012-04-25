FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dr Pepper profit misses estimates
April 25, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Dr Pepper profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N) posted a lower quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates as higher commodity costs hurt margins, but the soft drinks maker stood by its full-year targets.

The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas, as well as its namesake beverages, earned $102 million, or 48 cents a share, for the first quarter, down from $114 million or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 46 cents a share, while analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, were expecting 48 cents a share.

Net sales rose 2 percent to $1.36 billion, in line with market expectations.

For the year, the company expects net sales growth near the low end of its long-term range of 3 percent to 5 percent and earnings per share to range from $2.90 to $2.98 per share.

Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman

