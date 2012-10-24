Dr Pepper Snapple earnings rise as sales slip

(Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, despite slightly lower sales hurt by declining volume.

The No. 3 soft drink maker of brands like 7UP and Sunkist, said net income rose to $179 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $154 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding commodity-related accounting gains, earnings were 79 cents per share.

Net sales were $1.528 billion, versus $1.529 billion in the year-earlier period.